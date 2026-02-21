Juraj Slafkovsky feels like he finished last: “No medal, it’s crap.”

Juraj Slafkovsky was drafted first overall in 2022 by the Canadiens to take the team to the next level.

The club felt that his character was a good fit for Montreal (hello, Shane Wright) and that his talent on the ice would make a difference for the Habs.

And in recent days, he has proven that both of these points are truer than ever.

It should be noted that Slaf, who missed out on the bronze medal this afternoon, had a great tournament. Without him, the Slovaks would not have finished in the Olympic quarterfinals.

We saw the guy who dominated the 2022 Olympics, when the NHL players weren't there. And now, against the best in the world, he had four goals and four assists in six games. He was the best player on a relatively ordinary team.

Juraj Slafkovsky finishes the Olympics with 4G and 4A in 6 games.

But he did so much more than put up pts. He dominated shifts vs. some of the best players in the world and led much further than even they thought they'd get.

He's coming back to #gohabsgo a better player. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 21, 2026

But never mind that, Slaf also showed his character and desire to win in an interview.

As Arpon Basu reported, the Canadiens player said that not winning an Olympic medal was the equivalent of finishing last. In his eyes, it's the same thing.

We don't have a medal, so it sucks. – Juraj Slafkovsky We don't get the medal, so it sucks.” – Juraj Slafkovský

— Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 21, 2026

Slaf will have to forget about this disappointment. But at the same time, if it motivates him to give his all to get the Canadiens back into the playoffs, that wouldn't be such a bad thing either.

Because Slaf is the real deal. He hates losing more than he loves winning… and in my opinion, that's going to make his coach very happy.

