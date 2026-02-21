John Schneider and Daulton Varsho open to signing contract extensions

The Blue Jays still have several key players who could leave the organization in a year as free agents.

George Springer, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios (opt-out clause), Daulton Varsho, Shane Bieber, Yimi Garcia, and Eric Lauer could all be playing elsewhere (or even retired, in the case of the older players) in 2027.

Varsho's case will be fascinating, given how much the club loves him. And if he continues to break out offensively (which he did in 2025, between his many injuries), he could land a nice contract.

But as reporter Keegan Matheson reports, if the Blue Jays make him a good offer, the center fielder is very interested in continuing his adventure on Canadian soil.

“I'd love to stay here. My family enjoys it, but obviously it's a business…” Spoke with Daulton Varsho about his future with the #BlueJays and goals for 2026, which keep taking his mind back to Game 7…https://t.co/Yh4nZrWCQn — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 20, 2026

Have the Blue Jays approached him yet? Possibly. But it's also likely that the outfielder, if he has indeed been approached, may want to show what he can do over 162 games in 2026 before talking.

To be seen.

That said, there is another potential “free agent” in the organization who could leave the Blue Jays in a year, but who has a better chance of signing a short-term contract extension.

Manager John Schneider (who saw the Blue Jays pick up his contract option for 2026 last year) and his club are negotiating to try to extend his deal for a few years. Shi Davidi reported the news.

With Mark Shapiro receiving an extension and the winter's heavy lifting done, the next order of operations is for John Schneider to get a new deal.@ShiDavidi looks at how those talks are progressing in an evolving market. https://t.co/RKT1ZhuLIz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 21, 2026

Will the Blue Jays get their way? I would be surprised if they didn't. Schneider is right at home in Toronto, and I don't see any controversy on the horizon.

Remember that Ross Atkins' contract is also coming to an end. Mark Shapiro, meanwhile, recently signed a five-year contract.

