Charles-Alexis Brisebois
John Schneider and Daulton Varsho open to signing contract extensions
The Blue Jays still have several key players who could leave the organization in a year as free agents.

George Springer, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios (opt-out clause), Daulton Varsho, Shane Bieber, Yimi Garcia, and Eric Lauer could all be playing elsewhere (or even retired, in the case of the older players) in 2027.

Varsho's case will be fascinating, given how much the club loves him. And if he continues to break out offensively (which he did in 2025, between his many injuries), he could land a nice contract.

But as reporter Keegan Matheson reports, if the Blue Jays make him a good offer, the center fielder is very interested in continuing his adventure on Canadian soil.

Have the Blue Jays approached him yet? Possibly. But it's also likely that the outfielder, if he has indeed been approached, may want to show what he can do over 162 games in 2026 before talking.

To be seen.

That said, there is another potential “free agent” in the organization who could leave the Blue Jays in a year, but who has a better chance of signing a short-term contract extension.

Manager John Schneider (who saw the Blue Jays pick up his contract option for 2026 last year) and his club are negotiating to try to extend his deal for a few years. Shi Davidi reported the news.

Will the Blue Jays get their way? I would be surprised if they didn't. Schneider is right at home in Toronto, and I don't see any controversy on the horizon.

Remember that Ross Atkins' contract is also coming to an end. Mark Shapiro, meanwhile, recently signed a five-year contract.

