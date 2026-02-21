Jazz Chisholm Jr. would rather sign with the Angels than the Dodgers.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., as we know, is not one to mince words. The Yankees infielder is a guy with a strong personality who isn't afraid to put it forward, always speaking his mind instead of sticking to the same old script.

Some people like that, others don't.

That said, you can't fault him for not being honest. And in an interview with Randy Miller for NJ.com, Chisholm Jr. was very, very honest.

When asked (among other things) about his free agency at the end of the 2026 season, Chisholm Jr. was clear: he knows what he wants. He is looking for a $35 million per year contract for eight to 10 years.

And he says he will consider all teams (and will not give the Yankees any discounts)… except one: the Los Angeles Dodgers. He wants nothing to do with joining a big club, as he wants to “build his own roof” and win on his own.

“I'd go to the Angels before I'd go to the Dodgers. I'd want to go and win by myself. I'd rather build my roof than go to the Dodgers.” https://t.co/Jok9qOrtnR — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) February 21, 2026

We know that in recent years, some big names have been criticized for taking the easy route and joining the Dodgers, by far the best team in Major League Baseball. Instead of being part of the solution elsewhere, these guys took the easier option to give themselves a chance to win (and make a lot of money).

But clearly, Chisholm Jr. wants nothing to do with that. Instead, he wants to create his own legend, hoping to reach the 50-home run and 50-stolen base plateau this season. He wants to emulate Shohei Ohtani… and he wants to do it a few months before reaching full free agency.

That would be a good way to make some serious money.

Obviously, to do that, Chisholm Jr. will have to stay healthy. But in reality, he sees the 50 home runs as a means to his real long-term goal: to become the second baseman with the most career home runs.

He knows that Jeff Kent, the leader, has 387 in his career. So he figures that at 110, if he adds a 50-home run season this year, he can hit about 30 a year for the rest of his career and be in good shape.

Yankees All-Star Jazz Chisholm reveals his high free agent asking price, why he'll be so sad all year, and a lot more. https://t.co/YxCrZpqXy9 — Randy Miller (@RandyJMiller) February 21, 2026

It's clear that Chisholm Jr. has big plans for his future and for 2026. But as he so aptly puts it, it's important to have high expectations of yourself in order to stay motivated.

If you don't have them, according to him, you're a loser. Nothing less.

