Jaxon Smith-Njigba wants to dethrone Ja’Marr Chase

The Jaxon Smith-Njigba salary could become one of the most closely watched in the upcoming offseason in the National Football League.

The star receiver for the Seattle Seahawks recently stated that he believes he deserves to become the highest-paid player at his position.

Smith-Njigba is currently entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth over $14 million. Although the organization still has some control over his contractual future, the player makes no secret of his ambitions.

In a statement relayed by reporter Jonah Javad, he explained that he believes his contributions on the field and in the community justify record compensation. He believes that moment will come soon. He also added that the perfect timing would eventually present itself to conclude a significant deal.

If negotiations continue in this direction, the debate surrounding Jaxon Smith-Njigba's salary will inevitably involve comparisons with the league's biggest stars, including Ja'Marr Chase.

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver currently earns an average annual salary estimated at over $40 million, a benchmark for elite players at the position. For Smith-Njigba to reach his goal, his next contract would therefore have to exceed that amount. For the Seahawks, the contractual situation still offers some leeway. The team is expected to exercise the player's fifth-year option for the 2027 season, which would be worth approximately $24.39 million. This decision would allow the organization to retain his rights for at least two more seasons.

Nevertheless, discussions for a long-term extension could begin in the coming weeks. NFL teams often prefer to secure their young stars before their market value rises even further.

Since joining the league, Smith-Njigba has established himself as an important target in Seattle's offense. His steady progress and growing role explain why many observers expect him to eventually sign a major contract.

If negotiations are successful, this deal could redefine the market for wide receivers in the NFL and confirm Smith-Njigba's status as one of the most influential players at his position.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.