It’s now confirmed for Javonte Williams with the Cowboys

The phrase “Javonte Williams Cowboys” is causing quite a stir in the NFL following the announcement of a new agreement between the running back and the Texas organization.

The Dallas Cowboys have confirmed a three-year contract worth $24 million, $16 million of which is guaranteed.

This signing rewards a particularly strong season for Javonte Williams, who quickly found his place in the Dallas offense. Arriving on a one-year contract, he exceeded expectations and convinced management to offer him a longer-term deal.According to information reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, negotiations have resulted in an agreement that secures the player's presence for the next few seasons.

The 2025-2026 season was a turning point in the running back's career. Williams had his best NFL season with 1,201 rushing yards, placing him among the league's top runners.

With 252 carries and 11 touchdowns, he set several personal bests. This offensive production also allowed the Cowboys to regain a constant threat on the ground.

It should be noted that Williams had come a long way. While playing for the Denver Broncos, he suffered a serious knee injury that caused him to miss most of the 2022 season. His recovery and return to the top make his performance even more impressive.

His season in Dallas represents the team's best rushing performance since Ezekiel Elliott's 2019 campaign.

For the organization, this contract extension sends a clear message: Williams is now a central part of the offense.

Approaching his 26th birthday, he is entering the prime of his career. His physical style, combined with his ability to produce consistently, provides the Cowboys with important stability in their backfield. The deal could also allow the team to continue building around an effective ground game, often a crucial element in aspiring to great honors in the NFL.

With this contract, Dallas secures one of its most productive offensive players and confirms that Javonte Williams Cowboys could remain a winning combination for several more seasons.

