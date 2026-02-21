Eight points for Gavin McKenna: a record for the Penn State program

Last night, Gavin McKenna played his first NCAA game since the whole saga surrounding the assault charges that were brought against him.

The young Canadian prodigy was back in the Penn State lineup against Ohio State University, Jakub Dobes' former team.

And let's just say it went really well for McKenna.

Penn State's #72 first scored the second goal of the game celebrating à la Connor McGregor, a scene that had already made headlines.

Gavin McKenna doing the Connor McGregor celebration not even a month after knocking a guy out in a bar fight is so nails. pic.twitter.com/jYLvfhfwor — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) February 21, 2026

But that clearly wasn't enough for McKenna, who, in Penn State's 11-4 victory, put on a record-breaking performance for the program, scoring eight points with one goal and seven assists.

Gavin McKenna sets a Penn State men's hockey program record with 8 points in tonight's 11-4 win over Ohio State:

• 1 goal

• 5 primary assists

• 2 secondary assists

• 7 shots on goal Dynamite. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/OtCzfiSijN — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) February 21, 2026

It's an incredible performance, finally showing us the McKenna we expected to see in the NCAA: a player who dominates every game and is too strong for the league.

It was a difficult adjustment for McKenna at first to go from the WHL to the NCAA, and we were starting to wonder if he was really that exceptional, but now everything is finally falling into place for the young prodigy.

McKenna has 21 points, including eight goals, in his last ten games, giving him 41 points, including 12 goals, in 27 games. This point total puts him in 5th place among the NCAA's top scorers, just two points behind Michael Hage.

In short, it's clear that McKenna has found his stride, and it remains to be seen whether he can do enough between now and the end of the season to retain (or regain?) his status as the top pick in the 2026 draft.

Swedish forward Ivar Stenberg and Canadian defenseman Keaton Verhoeff are giving McKenna a run for his money.

In Brief

Interesting.

Will consider dressing Crosby as 13th forward/very limited role:

“No. It's too important. We don't want to have somebody in there as an inspiration when we could have a player capable of helping. You never know if guys are going to get hurt. He wouldn't want to do that either.” https://t.co/Yq0aaIqoag — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 21, 2026

– That's encouraging.

Nick Suzuki on Sidney Crosby: “He looked really good out there on the ice today, so hopefully he's in.” (Team Canada's practice was closed to reporters. No eyes on Crosby.) — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) February 21, 2026

– Bravo!