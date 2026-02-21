Brady Tkachuk talks about hatred ahead of game against Canada

The whole country is gearing up for the Olympic hockey tournament final, which will pit Canada against the United States tomorrow morning.

The current political climate gives this matchup a special flavor that goes beyond the realm of sports.

While spectators are aware of and express this excitement, the players from both teams are also feeling it on the eve of the final game.

In fact, an article byEmily Kaplan published today on ESPN that Brady Tkachuk (who else?) openly talks about his hatred for the Canadian team, which American players both envy and hate at the same time.

From ⁦@SportsCenter⁩ this morning Brady Tkachuk: “There's hatred there… a lot of guys could say this is the biggest game they've ever played in.” Plus an update on Sidney Crosby. https://t.co/vk7eVWwref pic.twitter.com/vk7eVWwref — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 21, 2026

A strong statement for someone who is, after all, the captain of the Senators, Canada's capital city team.

However, it's understandable, given that the Americans haven't beaten Canada in an international playoff game since the 1996 World Cup, when Tkachuk's father, Keith, was playing for the United States.

That was 30 years ago, before the Tkachuk brothers were even born.

Brady adds that Canada has been the top dog for several years and now it's Uncle Sam's turn to be the best at hockey.

For him, tomorrow's game is the most important of his career, as the Americans could win their first gold medal in hockey since the 1980 Games and the famous Miracle on Ice.

It would also be an opportunity for the two brothers and their teammates to avenge their 3-2 overtime loss to Canada a year ago in the final of the 4 Nations Challenge.

In fact, just like us, anything less than gold will be considered a disappointment for the hockey players from south of the border, who have adopted the motto “gold or bust” for this year's Olympics.

On both sides, the players seem ready to give their all tomorrow to defend the colors of their respective nations.

We may also see the same excesses we saw in the first Four Nations matchup between the two teams, when three fights broke out in the first ten seconds of the game.

And the Tkachuk brothers were each involved in one of those fights.

In short, we'll have the answer in less than twelve hours.

In brief

– Good season to CF Montreal.

The first starting XI of the 2026 season Our first XI of the year #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/FkDVZ8VHVS — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) February 22, 2026

– Three new faces.

First game and start with CF Montréal for Tomás Avilés, Dagur Thórhallsson, and Brayan Vera Ὤ Avilés, Thórhallsson, and Vera make their Montréal debuts against San Diego #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/LvrxG61xKt — CF Montreal (@cfmontreal) February 22, 2026

– Rocket wins in shootout.

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/XKDkDHsmtt — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) February 22, 2026

— The winning goal

Blais with the only goal in the shootout

Blazer with the only goal in the shootout pic.twitter.com/Azs6rJgBy9 — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) February 22, 2026

— He wants to be part of the rotation.