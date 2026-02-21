Bo Bichette’s defensive play is (already) being criticized at Mets camp

Bo Bichette will spend the next season in New York. The prospect of earning $42 million convinced him to accept the New York team's offer. The Mets, who already have a pair of infielders, signed Bichette to play third base. It's a decision that has caused quite a stir, as his defensive arm is not particularly impressive. He looked good at second base (during the 2025 World Series), even though he was playing on one leg. But now, in the hot corner and far from the middle of the infield, questions were being asked. What you need to know is that people in New York wasted no time in watching his mistakes. Even though camp has just started, videos of his errors have been surfacing for the past few days.

https://twitter.com/JacobBSpeaks/status/2025216035591246030

And on Saturday, during his first preseason game in his new colors, things weren't any better.

During a play against the Marlins, he threw the ball wide of the target. Perhaps with a real first baseman, Bichette would have made the out… but his error fueled the gossip.

https://twitter.com/TalkinBaseball_/status/2025290147017716176

Everyone knew there would be a period of adjustment, and no one expects him to win a Gold Glove in 2026. However, it's still too early to judge all that.

We need to give him time to adjust before criticizing him.

Everyone in New York is aware that Jorge Polanco (first base) and Bichette are in the process of adjusting to new positions. Francisco Lindor and Marcus Semien will have to hold down the fort in the middle of the infield. But it's too early to crucify Bo Bichette for his defense. We'll do that, if necessary, as we go along.

