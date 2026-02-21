Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia will not start the season on time

The Blue Jays' injury list is getting longer and longer.

Bowden Francis will not pitch this year. Shane Bieber will miss the start of the season. Anthony Santander, if all goes well, will return around the All-Star break.

And now another player is a little more banged up than we thought.

Yimi Garcia, who has been an important reliever in recent years in Toronto, is not in top form. He is still recovering from elbow surgery that cost him the rest of the 2025 season.

Andres Gimenez on “accepting… and embracing” the challenge of moving back to shortstop; A spot in the bullpen opens up as Yimi Garcia “100 percent” won't be ready for opening day; and more to watch for as Blue Jays set to begin spring schedule: https://t.co/GecEREzjeB — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) February 20, 2026

In theory, Garcia is a pitcher who can set the stage for the closer and who can also come in to pitch sporadically at the end of the game. He's a quality arm for John Schneider.

Along with Jeff Hoffman, Louis Varland, and Tyler Rogers, he is part of a group of four top relievers.

This means that we can expect to see one more spot open up in the bullpen. At the moment, there are five other spots to fill—if the Blue Jays go with five starters. Eric Lauer will have a spot. We have to assume that Tommy Nance, who can't avoid the waiver wire, will also have a chance to make the club.

Will guys like Angel Bastardo or Spencer Miles make the club? Both won't have a spot (Miles has a better chance) at the same time, and if they don't stay in the Majors, these fifth-round draft picks will have to return to their former organizations.

Pitchers like Brandon Little, Braydon Fisher, and Mason Fluharty (all of whom can go to the minors) will have to battle with other prospects for a spot. Spring training will be important for them, but Garcia's health is helping them out.

