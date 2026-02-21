Bill Guerin doesn’t want to hear about Cole Caufield anymore.

Several Montreal Canadiens fans have criticized Bill Guerin's decision to ignore Cole Caufield on the US team.

So far, the Americans are doing very well and have had a great Olympic run.

All of North America (or almost all of it) is eagerly awaiting the gold medal game, which will take place on Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m.

What could be better than a showdown between Canada and the United States in the Olympic final?

In short, even without Caufield, the Americans have done very well, proving Guerin right, for now.

In fact, Guerin doesn't want to hear anything more about the young CH forward, as Pierre LeBrun reported in his article on The Athletic.

Amid scrutiny of their Olympic roster decisions, nothing but respect between U.S. and Canada GMs By @PierreVLeBrun https://t.co/H3deQDwwAN via @NYTimes — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 21, 2026

“In my opinion, the conversation [about the players selected] should already be over. I think I chose the right players. ” — Bill Guerin

It's certainly hard to disagree with what Guerin said, because he chose his players to build a specific team, and it has paid off handsomely so far.

However, if the United States loses to Canada (especially if it's an overtime loss), the criticism for not selecting Caufield will certainly resurface.

We all know how formidable and extremely clutch Caufield is in three-on-three situations.

Montreal Canadiens fans are certainly happy in a way that Caufield (and Lane Hutson) weren't selected. It allows them to rest and avoid the risk of injury, while possibly giving Canada a better chance of winning. In short, one thing is certain: all hockey fans in North America are waiting for this game to find out who will win the gold (and if Guerin was indeed right). Because it's not just the fact that Caufield was overlooked, but guys like Jason Robertson and Alex DeBrincat were also overlooked, and that has gotten people talking.

Let's see which coach will be proven right.

