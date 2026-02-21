Andy Reid drops a bombshell about Travis Kelce

The situation surrounding Travis Kelce Chiefs communication is attracting a lot of attention as the Kansas City organization enters the offseason with several important questions to answer.

After a disappointing campaign by the team's standards, the future of one of its most iconic players remains to be determined.

Head coach Andy Reid has been quick to calm concerns, however. During a discussion with the media ahead of the NFL Combine, he said that talks are continuing with veteran Travis Kelce. According to him, the simple fact that the two parties are still in contact is already a positive sign.

Reid explained that communication is essential in this type of situation. As long as discussions continue, it means that all options remain on the table. The organization therefore remains hopeful that its star player will return for another season.

Kelce, who has already played 13 seasons in the NFL, admitted after last season that he was seriously considering his future. He wants to make a decision before the free agency market opens in early March.

Although there have been some signs of slowing down in recent years, Kelce remains a central part of the Chiefs' offense. In the 2025 season, he once again led the team in several offensive categories.

The veteran finished the year leading the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns, and first downs. These statistics demonstrate that he continues to play a major role in Kansas City's offensive system.

The financial issue is also part of the equation. Last season, his base salary was $4.5 million, plus a $12.5 million roster bonus. It remains to be seen whether a possible return would be under a similar structure or an adjusted agreement.

For the Chiefs, the outcome of this situation could have a significant impact on their entire offseason preparations. Kelce's departure or return would influence decisions related to the draft, free agents, and offensive planning.

For now, the only certainty remains the Chiefs' communication confirmed by Andy Reid. Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out the star player's final decision. One thing is certain: whether it's for one last chapter or the end of a remarkable career, Kelce's decision will shape the immediate future of the franchise.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.