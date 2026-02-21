2026 Profile: Boston Red Sox

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as has been the case for years, we are setting the stage for the season by introducing the 30 teams of Major League Baseball.

Today, the Red Sox are on the menu.

2025 Season

This was the season the club needed to take a step forward, particularly with the additions of Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, and the rise of young players. That was accomplished, but it's clear that there were ups and downs throughout the campaign.

The prospects had their ups and downs, but the highlight of the season remains the surprising trade involving Rafael Devers and the Giants. After months of wrangling over his position, the club pulled the plug.

The players the Red Sox received for Rafael Devers last June: James Tibbs III- traded to Dodgers

Jordan Hicks- traded to White Sox

Kyle Harrison- traded to Brewers

Jose Bello- 55.2 IP in Rookie Ball/Single-A in 2025 pic.twitter.com/3Ic0nIBE7m — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) February 9, 2026

Despite everything, the Red Sox took advantage of the fact that they had one of the best offenses in the American League to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2021. However, they lost to the Yankees in the Wild Card Game.

But at least a step forward had been taken.

Additions and departures

Among the departures to note via free agency are Rob Refsnyder, Steven Matz, Dustin May, Nate Lowe, Justin Wilson, Lucas Giolito, and Liam Hendriks.

But the biggest name to leave is Alex Bregman. The man who (unintentionally) drove Rafael Devers out of Boston left after a great year to sign a five-year contract in Chicago.

New Cubs Free Agent acquisition Alex Bregman in action on his first day with his new club. Alex took some BP and some infield ground balls. #Cubs #ST2026 pic.twitter.com/64n2kn2S6F — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 10, 2026

Brennan Bernardino, Brandon Clarke, Richard Fitts, Hunter Dobbins, Jhostynxon Garcia, Luis Guerrero, Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton, and Vaughn Grissom are among the most popular names to have left via trade.

And the additions? Ranger Suarez was the big signing for Boston, agreeing to a five-year deal with the Red Sox. Other notable players who arrived include Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Johan Oviedo, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Tristan Gray, Caleb Durbin, and Gage Ziehl.

Strengths and weaknesses

Last year, only five players hit more home runs than Rafael Devers in Boston. And yet, he was traded before the All-Star Game. But without Devers and Alex Bregman, who is a big loss, the Red Sox may not be the most offensive team in Major League Baseball.

Nothing illustrates the Red Sox power problem more than the reminder Rafael Devers finished T-6th on the team in 2025 in homers. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 9, 2026

We don't expect the Red Sox to have the best offense in Major League Baseball, but if all goes well, the defense could be good. Especially in the outfield.

The Red Sox have a lot of depth in their rotation and they have one of the best pitchers in the world in Garrett Cooper. But will Ranger Suarez be a good #2? Will Sonny Gray be a good #3? We'll see.

The 2025 relievers did an excellent job. Will that still be the case in 2026? Will Aroldis Chapman manage to stay at the top of his game again this season?

That could make all the difference.

Expectations for the 2026 season

The Red Sox play in a tough division. The Blue Jays will still be dominant, the Yankees will be no worse than in 2025, the Orioles have improved, and the Rays are always a force to be reckoned with.

The Red Sox have a good team, but there will be many challenges. If all goes well, the club can clearly make the playoffs once again.

