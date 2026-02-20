VIDEO: Gavin McKenna doing Conor McGregor’s celebration

Gavin McKenna has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for quite some time now.

I won't go back over the alleged incidents on January 31, when Gavin McKenna reportedly hit someone in a bar. Everyone knows what happened.

But clearly, being in the news for the wrong reasons hasn't scared him.

So his celebration during tonight's game is very ironic.

After scoring a goal, he did the celebration of Conor McGregor, who made a living by hitting people.

Gavin McKenna is the coolest kid in hockey https://t.co/Ea0h1u0rIL — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) February 21, 2026

In any case, the Penn State protégé has a flair for showmanship, and people on X think he's pretty cool.

Fans probably liked the celebration, too. The same cannot be said for his agent and the university's public relations staff, however.

Regardless, McKenna is quite a character.

In my opinion, he is still at the top of his class and continues to make teams salivate in the lottery. Right now, the Canucks have the best chance of drafting him, followed by the Blues, Rangers, Flames, and Jets.

If the season ended today, the forward would have a 43.1% chance of starting his professional career in Canada. That's quite something!

After a slow start to his first year in the NCAA, the 18-year-old Canadian has rebounded nicely, scoring 33 points, including 11 goals, in 26 games prior to tonight's games.

He also had 14 points in seven games at the most recent World Junior Championship.

