The Cowboys release an important player

In a move that caught many NFL observers off guard, the Dallas Cowboys officially announced the release of linebacker Logan Wilson.

This decision ends an extremely brief stint in Texas for the veteran, who was acquired from the Cincinnati Bengals on November 4 in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Wilson's experience in Dallas lasted only half a season. However, the player's overall statistics in 2025 were not insignificant. In 15 games (eight with Cincinnati and seven with the Cowboys), Wilson racked up 70 tackles, including 34 solo tackles, in addition to forcing one fumble and recovering another. His five passes defended also demonstrated a certain effectiveness in coverage, but this was clearly not enough to convince the Lone Star State's coaching staff.

Despite his athletic abilities, adapting to the Cowboys' defensive system seems to have been more complex than expected. As the new season approaches, Dallas management appears to be favoring youth or redirecting its resources to other pressing needs.

A major saving under the salary cap

However, the real driving force behind this decision can be found in the accounting books. By cutting ties with Logan Wilson, the Cowboys free up valuable space of $6.5 million under the salary cap. In a league where every dollar counts when it comes to attracting impactful free agents or extending the contracts of team pillars, this flexibility becomes a major strategic asset. This move confirms that Dallas is prioritizing financial flexibility for the 2026 offseason. For 29-year-old Logan Wilson, the free agent market is opening up prematurely. With his experience and ability to generate turnovers, there is no doubt that he will attract the attention of a team looking for leadership at the heart of its defensive unit.

