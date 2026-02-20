The Canadiens will practice outside this morning.

The Canadiens resumed activities earlier this week. The club practiced in Brossard on Tuesday and Wednesday. Yesterday was a day off for the players and coaching staff. Practice will resume this morning… but the Canadiens have decided to do things a little differently. Why do I say that? Because according to Renaud Lavoie in his morning column on BPM Sports, the club will be training outdoors today. Three hundred and fifty students will be there to watch the event, which will take place at the Bleu Blanc Rouge rink in Confederation Park in Côte des Neiges. The practice will start at 11 a.m.

It will be a great experience for the players… but also for the young people who will be able to attend.

It's also a great initiative on the part of the Montreal organization.

As mentioned by the TVA Sports reporter, there will be a large crowd in attendance at the practice.

It will be a special moment for the team and will allow the players to get even closer to their fans. Reminder: On Sunday, the Canadiens' annual skills competition will also be held at the Bell Centre.

Once again, the next few days are likely to be quite enjoyable for the club's players.

But I want to highlight the Canadiens' great idea to hold practice outside this morning in front of a crowd of young people.

For the kids, it gives them the opportunity to see a rare team practice because they are not always able to attend regular practices due to their school schedule.

The Canadiens organization wants to please its fans, and I tend to think that this will be a truly memorable experience for everyone. And the weather will be nice, too. Bravo!

In brief

– The Americans' lineup in training:

USA lines Guentzel-Matthews-Boldy

B Tkachuk-Eichel-M Tkachuk

J Hughes-Larkin-Thompson

Miller-Nelson-Trocheck

Keller Q Hughes-McAvoy

Slavin-Faber

Sanderson-Werenski

Hanifin — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 20, 2026

— It's going to be a great night in Trois-Rivières.

COUNTRY THEME GAME

@ToledoWalleye

Videotron Coliseum

Game starts at 7:00 p.m.

@TVASports & @FloHockey

https://t.co/Uaj1Q3F8Vz

https://t.co/G50osxN7MX#5yearsroaring pic.twitter.com/Gx6IdJepWg

— Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) February 20, 2026

– Let's go Benn!

Bennedict Mathurin: most points off Clippers bench (38) since Lou Williams dropped 40 off Clippers bench in March 2019 vs Thunder — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) February 20, 2026

– Enjoy the read.