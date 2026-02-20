The Browns are hiring

It's official: the Cleveland Browns are undergoing a radical transformation of their offensive identity.

On Friday, the franchise announced the hiring of Travis Switzer, former running game coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, as offensive coordinator. This strategic move reunites Switzer with new head coach Todd Monken, as the two men worked closely together in Baltimore over the past three seasons.

At just 33 years old, Switzer already has an impressive resume. He joined the Ravens in 2017 as an administrative assistant and worked his way up to become the architect of the ground game that helped Derrick Henry win the AFC rushing title in 2024. For Cleveland, this recruitment is an absolute necessity: the Browns' ground attack stagnated at 27th in the NFL in 2025, while Baltimore's ranked 2nd in the world. The organization didn't stop there. Cleveland also officially announced the arrivals of Mike Rutenberg (formerly of the Falcons) as defensive coordinator and Byron Storer to lead special teams. This complete overhaul comes amid a tense atmosphere, marked by the announced departure of star tight end David Njoku, who confirmed that he would not be testing the market but would be leaving Ohio for good after nine seasons.

A clear mission: revitalize the ground attack

Switzer's arrival signals Todd Monken's ironclad determination to restore the Browns to their former physical identity. The challenge will be daunting without Njoku, but Switzer's expertise in creating gaps and optimizing the power of ball carriers is recognized throughout the league. Fans are hoping that the synergy between Monken and Switzer will replicate the explosive success they enjoyed at Maryland. With a trio of coordinators now in place, the Browns can finally turn to the draft and free agency with a coherent vision. The rebuilding process is underway, and it will inevitably involve a return to dominance on the ground.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.