The Alouettes pay tribute to Danny Desriveaux

The theme Danny Desriveaux Black History Month takes on its full meaning when we look at the career of the former CFL wide receiver.

A native of Montreal, Danny Desriveaux had a remarkable career in Canadian football between 2007 and 2012.

During those six professional seasons, he won three Grey Cup championships. Two of those titles came with the Alouettes in 2009 and 2010, before he added a third championship in 2012 with the Toronto Argonauts. An impressive achievement for a relatively short career, but one marked by significant moments. Before shining in the CFL, Desriveaux had already focused on his studies. Between 2002 and 2004, he attended the University of Connecticut, where he earned a bachelor's degree in finance. He then continued his education at the University of Richmond, completing an MBA. This dual education would play a major role in his post-football career.

Every February, Canada celebrates Black History Month to highlight the heritage and contributions of Black communities to society. In 2026, the theme marks the 30th anniversary of this commemoration and celebrates the generations of builders and visionaries who have shaped the country.

After hanging up his cleats, Desriveaux explored several career paths. Between 2013 and 2020, he tried to break into the world of sports media. The real opportunity arose during the pandemic, when American football remained one of the few active sports with the NFL and NCAA.

He quickly made a name for himself broadcasting NFL, CFL, and college football games. He emphasizes the help he received from colleagues such as Bruno Heppell, Matthieu Proulx, and Didier Orméjuste for his early career.

At the same time, he also embarked on a career in finance with SFL Gestion de Patrimoine. Thanks to his university education and personal experience, he now advises clients on their investments and insurance. It was a transition that, according to him, came very naturally.

Desriveaux also candidly discusses certain experiences of racism he has encountered throughout his life, both in sports and elsewhere. Despite these episodes, he says he has always chosen to focus on his goals and turn these experiences into motivation. He also emphasizes the importance of representation and positive role models for young people.

Now the father of two boys, he remains involved in the sports community and in various initiatives aimed at young athletes. Between his role as an analyst, his career in finance, and his community involvement, the former player continues to have an impact far beyond the field.

