Sidney Crosby skated, but it is unclear whether he will be able to play.
Late this morning, Canada will attempt to secure its spot in the men's hockey final at the Olympic Games.
It will have to defeat Finland in a game scheduled for 10:40 a.m.
However… we're still wondering what will happen with Sidney Crosby. What we do know is that the team captain skated this morning in a closed session in Milan to test his body.
As planned, Crosby skated this morning in a closed ice session. He remains doubtful for tonight, but it's certainly a good sign that he was able to test things out.
— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 20, 2026
His presence for the game is uncertain, but Ryan Rishaug (TSN) explains it well in his tweet: the fact that Crosby was able to skate is good news.
At the very least, it indicates that his injury is not serious. The Kid underwent tests yesterday to determine the exact nature of his injury, but we haven't had any clues on that front yet.
Emily Kaplan reports that Crosby has a lower-body injury.
He would really like to play against Finland… and he will try his best to make that happen. But Canada does not know if it can count on the contribution of #87 for the moment, and we will have to wait to find out.
There's some suspense in this story…
Sure sounds like it's not the worst case scenario with Sidney Crosby's lower body injury. As I reported on @SportsCenter… he'd like to play, he's trying to play, but Team Canada doesn't know if he'll be able to play. Lineup vs Finland due one hour before puck drop.
— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 20, 2026
If he doesn't play, his teammates are going to work their butts off for him.
They're going to want to give him the opportunity to play on Sunday morning in the final because they know this might be his last Olympics.
And we also know that the guys really like him and respect him in the locker room. I have a feeling they'll be hungry like lions if the captain isn't able to play in the game…
In a nutshell
– Really!
Huge hockey day
Outstanding for our sport.#IIHF
— Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) February 20, 2026
– Put it on. I'm getting chills!
What a moment this was
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 20, 2026
– Yeah.
— Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) February 20, 2026