Sidney Crosby skated, but it is unclear whether he will be able to play.

Late this morning, Canada will attempt to secure its spot in the men's hockey final at the Olympic Games.

It will have to defeat Finland in a game scheduled for 10:40 a.m.

However… we're still wondering what will happen with Sidney Crosby. What we do know is that the team captain skated this morning in a closed session in Milan to test his body.

As planned, Crosby skated this morning in a closed ice session. He remains doubtful for tonight, but it's certainly a good sign that he was able to test things out. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 20, 2026

His presence for the game is uncertain, but Ryan Rishaug (TSN) explains it well in his tweet: the fact that Crosby was able to skate is good news.

At the very least, it indicates that his injury is not serious. The Kid underwent tests yesterday to determine the exact nature of his injury, but we haven't had any clues on that front yet.

Emily Kaplan reports that Crosby has a lower-body injury.

He would really like to play against Finland… and he will try his best to make that happen. But Canada does not know if it can count on the contribution of #87 for the moment, and we will have to wait to find out.

There's some suspense in this story…