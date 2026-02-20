Olympic final: odds favor Canada

This afternoon, Canada had a close call, but defeated Finland 3-2.

The United States had less trouble reaching the final, eliminating Slovakia 6-2.

The inevitable happened: Canada and the United States will face off in the final. And, according to the odds, Canada has a 2% advantage. 51 to 49.

Probabilities for the men's hockey medal round pic.twitter.com/IbDhiKOlJb — dom (@domluszczyszyn) February 20, 2026

For the bronze medal, the Finns have more than a three in four chance of beating Juraj Slafkovsky and Slovakia.

Remember that at the start of the tournament, the Slovaks surprised Finland… However, it feels like Finland has found its stride.

But anyway. As for the grand final, which will take place on Sunday at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time (ouch…), it's important to note that both teams have extraordinary firepower and give their opponents almost nothing.

Since the start of the tournament, both teams have allowed only eight goals in five games. Canada (27) has scored three more goals than the United States (24), however. Advantage to the Canadians in this aspect, then. In a game to determine the gold medal, anything can happen, but in front of the American net, Connor Hellebuyck is much more solid than Jordan Binnington. Although Binnington rises to the occasion in big games… In terms of depth, I think the Americans have a slight advantage. Especially with the loss of Sidney Crosby to Jon Cooper's team, I think the US can rely on more than just one trio. And the defense has several big names as well. In any case, the American payroll is higher than the Canadian one. That doesn't mean anything, but still.

Of the four remaining Semi Final teams: 25 / 25 Canadians are current NHLers 25 / 25 United States are current NHLers 24 / 25 Finland players are current NHLers (Mikko Lehtonen isn't) 6 out of 25 Slovakian players are currently in the NHL Look at those payrolls pic.twitter.com/ccNzHa5Kzm — Adam (@AGBRSports) February 19, 2026

The three best players in the world still play in our country. Because yes, I think it's fair to put Macklin Celebrini in the NHL's top three right now.

But at this point, it's so close that 51-49 could/should have been 50-50. Go Canada!

In brief

NEW for @TheAthletic from Milan, one cannot overstate the stakes in Sunday's Olympic men's hockey gold medal game.

It has the chance to be the most-watched game in the sport's entire history, for one. Team USA and Team Canada in one of hockey's most significant games ever … — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 21, 2026

