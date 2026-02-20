Now it’s Alexandre Carrier’s turn to wait for a baby

At this point, I have no words or phrases left to describe what is happening with the Canadiens players.

There was Nick Suzuki, Noah Dobson, Samuel Montembeault, Brendan Gallagher (again).

And now, it's Alexandre Carrier's wife's turn to reveal on Instagram that she and Alexandre are expecting a baby.

This will be the couple's first child.

In Alicia Lessard's Instagram post, there are four photos of the young couple, including a beautiful one showing the defender kissing his girlfriend's belly. They are truly beautiful, in any case.

If the guys stay in Montreal for a long time, all the players' children will grow up together. Watch out in 2044, when the Montreal Canadiens will be made up of Nick Suzuki (Jr.), Noah Dobson (Jr.), Alexandre Carrier (Jr.), Samuel Montembeault (Jr.) in goal, and two Brendan Gallaghers (Jr.) on offense.

It's going to be a big year.

Overtime

Now that almost all the players have done what they needed to do at home and to expand their families, they can focus on the end of the 2025-2026 season.

The club is currently second in the Atlantic Division, and with 25 games left to play, nothing is certain. We'll see if dad strength, more commonly known as “dad strength,” will have a positive effect on the organization.