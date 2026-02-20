MLB in brief: Tommy John surgery for Pablo Lopez | Jordan Westburg injured

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Tommy John surgery for Pablo Lopez

It will take place in five days.

Gerrit Cole faces hitters

This is a first since his surgery.

Huge gap

The Dodgers made $334 million from their TV deal last year. The Twins? Five million dollars.

Jordan Westburg injured

He will miss at least the month of April, but his elbow injury could be much worse.

Cal Raleigh wanted Mitch Garver back. It happened.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s new friend

He's been working quite a bit with Kazuma Okamoto.

Kristian Campbell and the Majors

He knows what he needs to do to get back there.

