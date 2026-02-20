MLB in brief: Tommy John surgery for Pablo Lopez | Jordan Westburg injured

Tommy John surgery for Pablo Lopez

It will take place in five days.

Pablo López will have season-ending Tommy John surgery Wednesday. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) February 20, 2026

Gerrit Cole faces hitters

This is a first since his surgery.

At Steinbrenner Field, Gerrit Cole is facing hitters for the first time since TJ surgery. Scheduled to go one inning. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 20, 2026

Huge gap

The Dodgers made $334 million from their TV deal last year. The Twins? Five million dollars.

So much of the MLB econ story is the local TV divide:

*The Dodgers enjoy $334m a year from their regional cable deal, and don't pay full revenue share due to their bankruptcy deal.

*The Twins sold 50,000 subs for their streaming product last season. At $99 a sub, that's ~$5… — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) February 19, 2026

Jordan Westburg injured

He will miss at least the month of April, but his elbow injury could be much worse.

Jordan Westburg has a partially torn UCL in his right elbow He will be out through at least the end of April pic.twitter.com/UAwIaZ1dij — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) February 20, 2026

Cal Raleigh wanted Mitch Garver back. It happened.

Mitch Garver is in camp and ready to go. Said Cal encouraged him to give the Mariners a call and the deal was done within 24 hours. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) February 20, 2026

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s new friend

He's been working quite a bit with Kazuma Okamoto.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been doing a lot of work with Kazuma Okamoto in camp. This morning, it's at first. Right now, Vladdy has Carlos Febles and Okamoto's interpreter, Yusuke Oshima, with him while he helps Okamoto with his positioning. It's fascinating to watch. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/dtBGbBEKSB — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 20, 2026

Kristian Campbell and the Majors

He knows what he needs to do to get back there.

Alex Cora on Red Sox' Kristian Campbell: “He knows what he needs to do to get back to the big leagues, which is the most important thing.” — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) February 20, 2026

