Max Scherzer and the Blue Jays: more serious discussions

The Blue Jays recently announced that Shane Bieber will not be starting the season on time.

Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, Tre Yesavage, Cody Ponce, and Jose Berrios will hopefully be the first five starters to begin the season. Eric Lauer is also in the mix.

But with young players lacking experience in the minors and a guy like Bowden Francis injured, the Toronto club clearly wants more reinforcement on the mound in terms of the rotation.

And the name of Max Scherzer, which has always been circulating around town, is coming back into fashion. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith, talks have become more serious over the past week with Scherzer, who obviously pitched in the city in 2025.

While nothing is finalized, the Blue Jays' talks with Max Scherzer have gotten more serious in the last week per industry sources. Other clubs in mix but Blue Jays now appear to be his most serious pursuer on a possible one-year deal. More @Sportsnet soon. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) February 20, 2026

Is it because of Bieber and Francis' health? Possibly.

This news (even though nothing is official and other teams are still in the mix for the future Hall of Famer) should not be cause for concern.Eric Lauer, who is already dissatisfied with his role at the moment.

But clearly, depth is important to Blue Jays management.

As the Sportsnet reporter writes, Scherzer may not feel pressure to start pitching right away. We can assume that the Blue Jays would be patient with him and give him time to get up to speed, even if it means missing the start of the season.

While discussions are still ongoing, talks are getting more serious for Blue Jays, Max Scherzer 3x Cy Young winner was a big part of Jays' clubhouse culture during 2025 World Series runhttps://t.co/UpvzVqNCJL — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) February 20, 2026

Scherzer, through his leadership, helped the 2025 Blue Jays. He didn't have stellar performances, but his playoff experience allowed him to be an important part of the playoffs and the run to the World Series.

We'll see how it turns out.

