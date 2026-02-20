Mark Messier: “Nick Suzuki is perhaps the most underrated complete center in the NHL.”

Nick Suzuki caused some discontent at the start of the tournament, as he wasn't the most visible player on the ice, let's say. The CH captain wasn't the most visible player today either, but with the game he had against the Czech Republic, we can let him be.

Few players would have been able to pull off the play that led to his tying goal in the quarterfinals. It wasn't just the deflection, but the entire sequence.

In any case, Mark Messier is very impressed with the Habs center and doesn't know if he's the most underrated player in the NHL, but he's probably the most underrated two-way center in the NHL. That's what he told reporter Julie Stewart-Binks.

Suzuki was the best player against the Czech Republic.

It's funny because when you think of Team Canada and its best players, his name doesn't come up often. Yet, looking at the statistics for the top Canadian players in the NHL, Suzuki ranks fifth in terms of points.

He is behind Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Macklin Celebrini, and the often overlooked Mark Scheifele. He is therefore a better scorer than Sidney Crosby, Cale Makar, and his two linemates until Crosby's return, Mark Stone and Mitch Marner.

He has nothing to envy anyone, with 65 points in 57 games, captain of the most glorious franchise in the history of the sport, on track for a 93-point season and a streak of 512 consecutive games to start his major league career.

Messier said it in his interview: Team Canada had to make some tough choices to fill the spots on its roster, and Suzuki was certainly one of them. Many were unhappy or questioned the decision, but today, I'm sure Doug Armstrong and his group are happy with this selection.

At the next international competition (possibly the 2030 Olympics), he won't be in the same category as Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, or Seth Jarvis, whose positions are far from guaranteed.

In brief

– To be continued.

Alex Ovechkin: Re NHL future: No, I don't know yet; We have to make a decision. We have to talk with the family, with [Capitals owner] Ted [Leonsis], [general manager Chris Patrick], and then we'll see – via Tom Gulitti (2/20) — NHL Media Report (@NHLMediaReport) February 20, 2026

— Too bad.

Matt Rempe's season in jeopardyhttps://t.co/bPYhUI9R3b — RDS (@RDSca) February 21, 2026

– That's clear.