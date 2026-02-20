Mac Jones traded to the Steelers?

Maxime Thériault
Credit: YouTube

The idea of a Mac Jones Steelers trade is currently circulating in the NFL media. According to a proposal made by Alex Ballentine of The Football Network, the Steelers would trade their first-round pick in the upcoming draft for the Patriots' 2023 first-round pick.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, the Pittsburgh Steelers could turn to Mac Jones ifentity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Mac Jones if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire during the offseason.

The proposed scenario would see the San Francisco 49ers receive defensive linebacker Nick Herbig and a sixth-round pick in 2026 (215th overall). In return, Pittsburgh would get Jones, a former first-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Jones has played 11 games with the 49ers this season, throwing for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns, with a 5-3 record as a starter. Selected 15th overall by the New England Patriots, he had a promising rookie season, culminating in a Pro Bowl selection. However, his next two seasons were more difficult, before a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, followed by a two-year deal with San Francisco in 2025.

The shadow of Aaron Rodgers still looms large

All of this speculation hinges on one question: Will Aaron Rodgers return for another season? The veteran quarterback recently spoke with head coach Mike McCarthy, with whom he won a Super Bowl in Green Bay. Despite a highly publicized falling out in 2018, it appears that tensions have eased.
Rodgers is coming off a productive season, with over 3,300 passing yards,24 touchdown passes, and a 65.7% completion rate. A future Hall of Famer, he has 527 career touchdown passes.

If Rodgers ultimately decides to hang up his cleats, Mac Jones would become a credible transitional solution for Pittsburgh. The Mac Jones Steelers trade would be a measured gamble: a relatively young quarterback with experience at a reasonable cost.

It remains to be seen whether this hypothetical scenario will become a reality or whether the Steelers will continue to rely on their veteran star for one last dance.

