Félix Forget
Here’s how Sidney Crosby helped Canada win today
Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Canada secured its spot in the men's hockey tournament final at the Olympics earlier today. The team won thanks to Nathan MacKinnon's brilliance at the end of the game… much to the dismay of the Finns. who were unhappy with the refereeing.

That said, we know that Canada faced Finland today without Sidney Crosby. Crosby was injured in the last game and has not played since.

So it was Connor McDavid who wore the C today… and he's clear about one thing: he's only wearing it to keep it warm until his real captain returns.

But in reality, even though Crosby wasn't on the ice, all the players who spoke to the media were clear on one thing: Crosby played a major role in his team's victory today.

The captain took advantage of the intermissions to check in with his teammates and help them find solutions to win. And knowing him, that's not a huge surprise, hehe.

We know that Crosby, who must be in a lot of pain to miss a game in what may well be his last Olympics, is an extremely intelligent player who is highly respected in the locker room. So it makes sense that he has been trying to help his teammates as much as possible, even though he would clearly have preferred to be on the ice.

And speaking of a possible return to play for the captain, coach Jon Cooper seemed a bit optimistic after his team's victory today. He mentioned having 48 hours to decide (he has a little less than that, but you get the point), but he believes Crosby has a better chance of playing on Sunday than he did today.

Obviously, Cooper has every reason to play his cards close to his chest in a situation like this. Even if he knows Crosby won't be able to play, it's in his best interest to keep that under wraps so as not to help the club's opponent on Sunday.

But we agree that if Crosby is able to play, he will be there.


