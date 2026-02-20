Here’s how Sidney Crosby helped Canada win today

Canada secured its spot in the men's hockey tournament final at the Olympics earlier today. The team won thanks to Nathan MacKinnon's brilliance at the end of the game… much to the dismay of the Finns. who were unhappy with the refereeing.

That said, we know that Canada faced Finland today without Sidney Crosby. Crosby was injured in the last game and has not played since.

So it was Connor McDavid who wore the C today… and he's clear about one thing: he's only wearing it to keep it warm until his real captain returns.

“Just keeping it warm for Sid.” — Connor McDavid on wearing the C — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 20, 2026

But in reality, even though Crosby wasn't on the ice, all the players who spoke to the media were clear on one thing: Crosby played a major role in his team's victory today.

The captain took advantage of the intermissions to check in with his teammates and help them find solutions to win. And knowing him, that's not a huge surprise, hehe.

Connor McDavid said Sidney Crosby was around the team in the room at intermissions, dissecting and figuring out solutions for Canada. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 20, 2026

We know that Crosby, who must be in a lot of pain to miss a game in what may well be his last Olympics, is an extremely intelligent player who is highly respected in the locker room. So it makes sense that he has been trying to help his teammates as much as possible, even though he would clearly have preferred to be on the ice.

And speaking of a possible return to play for the captain, coach Jon Cooper seemed a bit optimistic after his team's victory today. He mentioned having 48 hours to decide (he has a little less than that, but you get the point), but he believes Crosby has a better chance of playing on Sunday than he did today.

Jon Cooper on Sidney Crosby's availability for Sunday: We have 48 hours to determine…he has a better chance of playing that then he did of playing today. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 20, 2026

Obviously, Cooper has every reason to play his cards close to his chest in a situation like this. Even if he knows Crosby won't be able to play, it's in his best interest to keep that under wraps so as not to help the club's opponent on Sunday.

But we agree that if Crosby is able to play, he will be there.

In brief

– Our article on theban on Marie-Philip Poulin speaking French is causing a stir all the way to the National Assembly.

Sports journalist Luc Gélinas @DLCoulisses has found the right words: ultimate insult, humiliation, there is noother way to describe the fact that Marie-Philip Poulin was forbidden from speaking French during the medal ceremony in Milan-Cortina. I ask the minister… https://t.co/KIphyK0bc0 — Pascal Bérubé (@PascalBerube) February 20, 2026

– Hehe.

Connor McDavid after Canada's comeback win vs Finland : “We're putting our country through it. Lot of stressful mornings for everyone back home. But you know what? It's been fun…” pic.twitter.com/PWJSVfOPFy — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 20, 2026

Another medal for Canada.

Bronze medal! Brendan Mackay takes third place in the freestyle skiing halfpipe event. This is the first Olympic medal for the Albertan, who is competing in his second Olympic Games. Presented by @BRPglobal… pic.twitter.com/jkQ6akjY0Z — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) February 20, 2026

Hi, Juraj!

You know him, you love him, your Slovak Olympian: Juraj Slafkovsky pic.twitter.com/RVF8AL19vH — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 20, 2026

— Well done.