Gold medal game: Ontario will sell alcohol starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning

On Sunday morning, Canada will face the winner of the game between the United States and Slovakia in the men's hockey final at the 2026 Olympics. Keep in mind that this game, due to the closing ceremony of the Games scheduled a few hours later, will start at 8 a.m. in Quebec.

That's very, very early for a game of this magnitude.

That said, we suspect that people will still turn out in droves. But for restaurants and bars, a game at such an early hour generally does not allow them to capitalize as they would in the evening, particularly because it is illegal to sell alcohol early in the day.

But in Ontario, there was clearly a desire to give these businesses a boost: on Sunday morning, they will be able to serve alcohol from 6 a.m.

The entire country will be watching on Sunday morning as our men's hockey team plays for Olympic gold. To help us all celebrate Team Canada, the province will be allowing bars and restaurants across the province to sell alcohol starting at 6:00 a.m. EST. Let's all come… — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 20, 2026

Normally, it is illegal to sell alcohol until 9 a.m. in Ontario. That said, in this scenario, sales would have been prohibited for the first hour of the game, which would have deprived businesses of certain sales.

Above all, it is likely that this exceptional measure will encourage people to go to restaurants or bars to watch the game.

It should be noted that in Quebec, sales are permitted from 8 a.m., so there is not necessarily a need to adjust the time to coincide with the start of the game. But one wonders whether, as in Ontario, businesses will be allowed to sell alcohol a little earlier in the day as an exception.

To be continued, then.

