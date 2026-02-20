Former Miami-Dade police officer settles scores with Tyreek Hill

A new controversy involving Tyreek Hill is causing a stir on social media and in the NFL world.

Former Miami-Dade County police officer Danny Torres posted a harsh message directed at the wide receiver after the announcement of his departure from the Miami Dolphins.

Torres is the same person who arrested Hill during a traffic stop near the Hard Rock Stadium in September 2024. The incident caused quite a stir and sparked significant media reaction, particularly because it involved one of the NFL's biggest stars. In his recent post, the former police officer claimed that the player's situation was a case of "karma." Now retired since July, he openly expressed his opinion of Hill, using particularly harsh words and criticizing both his attitude and his time in Miami.

The origin of this tension dates back to an incident in 2024, when Hill was arrested during a traffic stop near the Dolphins stadium. The event quickly spread through the sports media and the internet.

At the time, the receiver strongly criticized the police intervention and demanded that consequences be imposed on the officer involved. In some public statements, he claimed that Danny Torres should lose his job as a result of the incident.

These comments helped fuel the debate surrounding the situation, turning the case into a media controversy.

Torres' post comes at a particularly sensitive time, now that Tyreek Hill is no longer with the Dolphins. The former police officer took the opportunity to reignite the conflict online with a message full of insults and personal criticism.

There have been numerous reactions on social media. Some internet users consider the statement inappropriate, believing that a former law enforcement officer should avoid this type of public statement. Others consider it to be a response to the player's reaction during the initial incident.

In any case, the episode has reignited attention around Tyreek Hill, one of the NFL's most high-profile players. At 31, the receiver's future is already the subject of much speculation, and this new controversy adds another layer to a story that has already been widely reported.

