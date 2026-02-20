Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma invited to the 2026 NFL Combine

Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma continues to break glass ceilings.

According to several sources, the former Wilfrid Laurier University prodigy has accepted an official invitation to participate in the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. This event, which will take place from February 23 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium, marks a major milestone: Elgersma becomes only the second quarterback from U Sports to receive this honor, joining Larry Jusdanis (1995).

Invited as a free agent, Elgersma will have the daunting task of throwing the ball to receivers and running backs during physical tests, alongside veterans such as Kyle Trask. For the London, Ontario native, this is an unexpected showcase to prove that he belongs among the world's elite. After being released by the Green Bay Packers last summer despitean-ancien-du-rouge-et-or-suspendu-par-le-rseq/”> an impressive 104.6 efficiency rating in the preseason, the 6-foot-5 giant racked up multiple tries against the Giants, 49ers, Bears, and Dolphins.

His resume speaks for itself: recipient of the Hec Crighton Trophy in 2024, he dominated the Canadian university circuit with over 10,000 yards and 76 touchdowns in four seasons.

Between the NFL, the UFL, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Elgersma's career path has been a veritable contractual chess game. Although his exclusive rights in the CFL belong to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (drafted 18th overall in 2025), the 23-year-old refuses to close the door on his American ambitions. In addition to his invitation to Indianapolis, he was recently selected by the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL. However, Elgersma's priority remains the NFL. His agents, Craig Schaeffer and Fred Weinrauch, are actively working to turn this invitation to the Combine into a formal contract. Until the opportunities south of the border are completely exhausted, Winnipeg fans will have to wait before seeing their hope tread on Canadian turf. This trip to Indianapolis will undoubtedly be the ultimate test of his career.

