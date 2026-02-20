Canada-Finland: Joel Armia and Teemu Selanne blame the referees

It's now official: Canada will play for the gold medal on Sunday morning after defeating Finland today.

Nathan MacKinnon delivered the winning goal with a big power play goal late in the game to complete Canada's comeback.

There was a review to make sure there was no offside on the play, but the goal was allowed.

And in fact, this game really was one of special teams. Finland scored on the power play and shorthanded, while Canada scored two goals with the man advantage.

In fact, the only goal scored at 5-on-5 was Shea Theodore's in the third period. And that goal caused quite a stir, as the Finns felt that Brad Marchand had interfered with goalie Juuse Saros.

But in the end, the goal was allowed.

And clearly, there is a fair amount of frustration in the Finnish camp after today's game. After the game, Joel Armia spoke to the media… and pointed out that Canada only scored one goal at 5-on-5 and that there was interference on the goalie.

Reminder: Finland did not score any goals at 5-on-5 in this game.

The game also frustrated Finnish hockey legend Teemu Selanne, who really didn't like the decision to call a penalty on Finland with 90 seconds left in the third period. In his eyes, it was all a real joke.

He claims that it's impossible to beat the best hockey country in the world and the Canadian referees in the same game.

It's clear that the Finns are still smarting from the defeat. And after seeing the Czechs blame the referees for their defeat against Canada on Wednesday, Finland is doing the same thing today. Another satisfied customer, some might say.


