Canada-Finland: Joel Armia and Teemu Selanne blame the referees

It's now official: Canada will play for the gold medal on Sunday morning after defeating Finland today.

Nathan MacKinnon delivered the winning goal with a big power play goal late in the game to complete Canada's comeback.

There was a review to make sure there was no offside on the play, but the goal was allowed.

HOCKEY A movie-worthy finish! Nathan MacKinnon completes the comeback and scores on the power play with 35 seconds left in the game. The goal is challenged but stands @HockeyCanada#MilanoCortina2026 #rcsports #hockey #OlympicGames #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/sipqjdMlRI — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) February 20, 2026

And in fact, this game really was one of special teams. Finland scored on the power play and shorthanded, while Canada scored two goals with the man advantage.

In fact, the only goal scored at 5-on-5 was Shea Theodore's in the third period. And that goal caused quite a stir, as the Finns felt that Brad Marchand had interfered with goalie Juuse Saros.

But in the end, the goal was allowed.

And clearly, there is a fair amount of frustration in the Finnish camp after today's game. After the game, Joel Armia spoke to the media… and pointed out that Canada only scored one goal at 5-on-5 and that there was interference on the goalie.

Reminder: Finland did not score any goals at 5-on-5 in this game.

Finland's Joel Armia after losing to Canada in the semifinals. “Five-on-five, they got one goal. That was goalie interference.” pic.twitter.com/o9UN2Sn4cy — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 20, 2026

The game also frustrated Finnish hockey legend Teemu Selanne, who really didn't like the decision to call a penalty on Finland with 90 seconds left in the third period. In his eyes, it was all a real joke.

He claims that it's impossible to beat the best hockey country in the world and the Canadian referees in the same game.

Beating the greatest hockey country in the world and Canadian referees on the same night is impossible, I guess… Absolutely embarrassing penalty with 90 seconds to go in the Olympic semifinal… What a joke — Teemu Selanne (@TeemuSel8nne) February 20, 2026

It's clear that the Finns are still smarting from the defeat. And after seeing the Czechs blame the referees for their defeat against Canada on Wednesday, Finland is doing the same thing today. Another satisfied customer, some might say.

In brief

Reminder: the NHL trade freeze ends on Sunday night.

The NHL roster freeze ends this Sunday at 11:59 PM ET. — NHLRumorReport.com (@NHLRRcom) February 20, 2026

— Beautiful images.

Hockey heaven

Hockey heaven #GoHabsGo | CHCFoundation?ref_src=twsrc%5EtfwCHCFoundation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@CHCFoundation pic.twitter.com/8SJvQxg74J — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 20, 2026

— Notice to interested parties.

Treat yourself to a special moment with Kent Hughes, followed by exclusive access to the Canadiens' morning practice for you and your guests. A rare immersion into the world of hockey operations. → https://t.co/Q51RsXYxAM pic.twitter.com/WSSS7xhgJV — Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation (@CHCFondation) February 20, 2026

— Interesting.

David Pagnotta: We haven't seen anything out of Dallas yet; obviously [GM Jim Nill's] with…everybody out there in Milan, but still working the phones; they've got a lot of cap space to play with – Daily Faceoff Live (2/19) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) February 20, 2026

– What lies ahead for the Phillies in 2026?