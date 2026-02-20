Anthony Santander speaks for the first time since news of his injury broke

When the Toronto Blue Jays acquired Anthony Santander after the 2024 season, when he had hit 44 home runs with the Baltimore Orioles, it was to add power and protection for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the offensive lineup.

But so far, we haven't seen any of that in the Queen City, and that won't change in 2026, as Santander could miss up to six months of action due to shoulder surgery.

And the man himself addressed the press through an interpreter for the first time since the announcement.

It's not easy to deal with something like this. They didn't know why the MRI didn't show the labrum, how serious it was. The doctors couldn't explain it. Obviously, I needed surgery.

This new injury has angered many Toronto fans, but Santander insists he is doing everything in his power to honor his five-year, $92.5 million contract.

Injuries are something you can't control. As a baseball player who's coming to a new team and signing my contract, I want to be there with the guys every day. Unfortunately, things happen that are beyond your control. I know some people think differently, but I know who I am. I know I'm doing my best to be out there with my teammates.”

After failing in their attempt to acquire Kyle Tucker in free agency this winter, the Blue Jays were hoping Santander would fill a need in the outfield. But the disappointment is palpable in the Blue Jays camp, starting with general manager John Schneider.