Andy Reid has just received some bad news.

One of the most iconic faces in the NFL will be missing from the big event for promising young players in Indianapolis.

Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, confirmed Friday during a videoconference that he will not be able to attend next week's Scouting Combine. The reason? A recent knee surgery that limits his immediate travel.

True to his usual sense of humor, the man nicknamed “Big Red” joked about his health, saying, “I'm on the injured list for about a second, no more.” Although his physical absence is confirmed, Reid remains fully involved in the franchise's strategic preparations as it navigates an unusual offseason after missing the the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

This absence from games in January and February, while disappointing for fans, has allowed the Kansas City front office to focus earlier on the recruiting process. With the 9th overall pick in the 2026 draft, the Chiefs have leverage they haven't had in over a decade.

A strategic shift with the 9th pick in the draft

While no one wants to select so early in the draft, Andy Reid sees a golden opportunity in this situation. “We're trying to find the positive in where we are. It's a chance to improve,” he said. General manager Brett Veach and his team are already working on a rigorous plan to maximize this high draft pick and revive the dynasty.

The Indianapolis Combine will be an opportunity for Veach to evaluate the talent that could transform the Chiefs' lineup next fall. Although Andy Reid will be monitoring the athletes' performances from his home while he recovers, his influence on the final decisions remains paramount. For Kansas City, the goal is clear: use the disappointment of 2025 as a springboard to return to being the dominant force in the AFC.

