25:53 for Macklin Celebrini: Jon Cooper thinks it should have been more

Since the start of these Olympic Games, only Connor McDavid has scored more points than Macklin Celebrini in the men's hockey tournament. The young Sharks star, aged just 19, is playing some very, very big hockey.

And in today's game, her playing time was particularly noteworthy. In fact, Celebrini spent no less than 25:53 on the ice.

That's a high among all Canadian skaters, including defensemen.

what a game by Macklin Celebrini •25:53 TOI (most on Canada)

•9 scoring chances (game high)

•8 shots on goal (game high)

•Assist on the game winner — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) February 20, 2026

What we see clearly is that Celebrini has her coach's confidence. Despite her young age, Jon Cooper trusts her to play a lot of minutes in an important role, and Celebrini is more than rising to the occasion.

And after today's game, when Cooper was asked about Celebrini's ice time, he even went so far as to say that he was surprised he hadn't played him even more.

Reminder: he is a 19-year-old forward who was the most used skater on his entire team.

Jon Cooper on trust and Macklin Celebrini's team-high 25:53 TOI tonight: “He's generational, that kid… I'm surprised I didn't play him MORE.” Full quote is worth a listen #MilanoCortina2026 #Olympics #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/SM2NakojHN — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) February 20, 2026

With Sidney Crosby out of the lineup, Cooper needed to rely even more than ever on his trusted players. And in Celebrini, he clearly found one, even going so far as to describe him as a generational player who found a way to make things happen in a tournament where it's almost impossible to do so.

And that really impresses Cooper.

One has to wonder what Celebrini's workload will look like in the gold medal game. We don't know if Crosby will be able to play (although Cooper has left the door open for that to happen), and it's clear that Nathan MacKinnon isn't 100%. So don't be surprised if, in a gold medal game against the United States, Celebrini once again spends a lot of time on the ice. Because he has clearly earned his coach's trust since the start of the tournament.

