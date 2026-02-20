2026 Profile: Philadelphia Phillies

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as has been the case for years, we are setting the stage for the season by introducing the 30 teams of Major League Baseball.

Today, the Phillies are on the menu.

2025 Season

The Phillies had a good regular season. They won their division with 96 wins, and only the Brewers (97) had more wins than the Pennsylvania team in 2025.

Even the Dodgers (93) did worse. That's saying something.

However, once in the playoffs, things went south against those same Dodgers. In the division series, Canadian manager Rob Thomson's men lost three games to one against the Los Angeles team.

The absence of Zack Wheeler, who did not finish the season due to a blood clot, hurt. The error byOrion Kerkering, who still blames himself, also hurt. But ultimately, the guys just weren't up to the task.

What a brutal way to end a season. You've got to feel for the Phillies. The Dodgers, meanwhile, survive, advance and have three days off to set their rotation for the NLCS. pic.twitter.com/VLxuT1mFuJ — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 10, 2025

Additions and departures

Fans in Philadelphia, sensing that their core was aging, were hoping to see Dave Dombrowski shake up the roster a bit. But in the end, that's not exactly what happened.

The biggest personnel move was the return of Kyle Schwarber, who agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract. That was the club's priority, and no fan in Philly is going to complain about that.

The club had two other big free agents: Ranger Suarez and J.T. Realmuto. The pitcher signed with Boston, and the catcher found a way to agree with the Phillies on the terms of a three-year, $45 million guaranteed contract.

Realmuto can thank the Mets because without their crazy contract with Bo Bichette, the latter would have signed with Philly… and the catcher would have left. Bichette's last-minute change of heart doesn't exactly make him a popular guy in Philly right now.

The Phillies had agreed to Bo Bichette's request for a 7-year, $200 million deal last night and believed they would sign him until the Mets swooped in with their 3-year, $126 million offer after losing out in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 16, 2026

Nick Castellanos, Lou Trivino, Jordan Romano (who had a rough 2025 season there), Walker Buehler, David Robertson, Tim Mayza, Max Kepler, Matt Strahm, and Harrison Bader are the big names who have left.

Adolis Garcia, Brad Keller, and Zach Pop were the big signings. Pitchers such as Yoniel Curet, Jonathan Bowlan, and Kyle Backhus were acquired via trade. Don Mattingly, meanwhile, arrived as bench coach.

Strengths and weaknesses

The Phillies have a great team on paper, but the formula hasn't worked in recent years.

Take the rotation, for example. Even without Suarez, the core of Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, and Zack Wheeler is excellent—on paper. But Nola hit a wall last year and Wheeler is struggling with health issues. Luzardo may be called upon to play too big a role. In relief, will Jhoan Duran be well supported? Brad Keller, José Alvarado, and Orion Kerkerin (who will have to put his nightmarish end to the season behind him) will be his main sidekicks. Will Bryce Harper be pissed off by his president's comments that he is no longer part of the elite? Will it motivate him? I think so, even if he says otherwise…

“Not elite” Phillies superstar Bryce Harper posted a video working out with a shirt that says “Not Elite” Phils President Dave Dombrowski said that he did not know if Bryce Harper was elite anymore. Bryce has an edge! Dave Dombrowski said he does not know if Bryce Harper can… pic.twitter.com/6YbDMRa7RS — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 27, 2025

Offensively, Realmuto has slowed down, and guys like Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh aren't offensive engines. The club has also taken a chance that Adolis Garcia will replace Nick Castellanos.

If he comes back in form, it could change everything.

Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper will need to be solid to take the club to the next level. It's far from an ugly trio… but the guys will need to be supported for it to work.

It's possible that everything will work out, but it's not certain.

Expectations for the 2026 season

In a division where the Marlins and Nationals haven't arrived yet and the Mets and Braves didn't have a dream 2025 season, the Phillies can get by if everything goes well.

In reality, the division is like the Phillies: good on paper, but with flaws on the field. It remains to be seen which club will come out on top to win the National League East title…

Jim Bowden sees the team falling back to third place in the East. https://t.co/ef6jnbDNab — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 7, 2026

But still: the Phillies have an aging core, and the guys will have to make the most of it in the short term. If the club has a bad season, the president will have some big decisions to make.

The start of the season will therefore be crucial.

