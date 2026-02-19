The Passion MLB podcast will be back on February 25.

Since the holidays, the Passion MLB podcast has taken a little break. But it's time to get back to business.

Starting February 25, next Wednesday, we'll be back for the third season of the podcast. With spring training in full swing, it's time to get the ball rolling again.

We remind you that those who want to listen to us live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. onFacebook, on X, and onYouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

However, those who want to listen to us in a more traditional podcast format can also do so at any time by visiting our website or any of the major podcast platforms.

Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard will be there every week with guests.

For two years now, since the podcast has been available in its live format, sharing our passion for baseball with you in this format has made us feel even more strongly the love that Quebecers and French speakers have for the game. We invite you to continue this in 2026!

