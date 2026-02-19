The big question: Who will play next Thursday, Jakub Dobes or Samuel Montembeault?

I can't wait to see the Canadiens start playing games again.

The Olympics are really entertaining, we all agree. But it just doesn't seem the same. Following the CH's activities is different… and it's time for it to start again.

Reminder: the Habs' first game after the break will be played next Thursday, in one week, at the Bell Centre. Martin St-Louis's men will face Patrick Roy's team for the occasion.

Ahead of the game against the Islanders, there is one specific question to ask: Who will play next Thursday, Jakub Dobes or Samuel Montembeault?

Monty was really solid in the team's last game before the Olympics. The Quebec native shone in front of the net, stopping 36 of 37 shots against the Winnipeg Jets.

He looked like the Monty we saw in 24-25. That said…

On the other side of the coin, Jakub Dobes is on a hot streak. The guy hasn't lost in regulation time since December 9 (you read that right) and has helped the Canadiens pick up some really important wins.

Martin St-Louis may have a difficult decision to make.

Will he put his trust in the goalie who helped him win so many games in January? Or will he give Montembeault the opportunity to come back strong and regain his confidence?

I would go with Dobes. Because before the break, he was the hottest guy in front of the net in Montreal.

Jakub Dobes doing his thing. pic.twitter.com/nQ4MdIuuLO — William Dubé (@williamdube_) January 30, 2026

Remember that the Canadiens will play two games at the Bell Centre when they return from the break… and then they'll head west. The schedule for the coming weeks looks like this:

Next Thursday against the Islanders (Bell Centre)

Next Saturday against the Capitals (Bell Centre)

Tuesday, March 3 against the Sharks (San Jose)

Friday, March 6 against the Ducks (Anaheim)

Saturday, March 7 against the Kings (Los Angeles)

These will be important games for the Canadiens, and it will be interesting to see how the two goalies are used in front of the net.

With the tight standings in the East, the Habs need to be really solid from here out to secure their spot in the playoffs. And without the help of their goalies, that will be difficult…

In brief

– Things could be shaking up in Nashville.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Predators trade deadline: Nashville's owner was here [Olympics], and I've just heard that…he left, he went home, but I had a couple people tell me, watch some of their guys – Oilers Now (2/17)

— NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) February 19, 2026

— Magnificent!

A new mask for Kaapo

A new mask for Kaapo @daveartofficial pic.twitter.com/9lKy3d7Zkw — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) February 19, 2026

– Yes.

Sports can be cruel. They can make you experience the most intense, beautiful emotions. But they can also break your heart. #Hockey — Max Lalonde (@MaxLalonde_) February 19, 2026

– Please note: