Players Association: Bruce Meyer replaces Tony Clark

There have been nine work stoppages in MLB history, including in 1981, when a third of the season was canceled, and in 1994, which deprived the Montreal Expos of a real chance to win the World Series.

In the 21st century, there has been only one work stoppage, from December 2021 to March 2022. However, the 2027 season is expected to be in real jeopardy, as Major League Baseball owners are keen to impose a salary cap, which will lead to lengthy negotiations.

And at the worst possible time, with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire on December 1, Players Association President Tony Clark has resigned from his position due to an investigation into his tenure at the helm of the union and also allegations of inappropriate behavior toward his sister-in-law, who was also a co-worker.

A leadership crisis is therefore currently at its peak within the Players Association, which has just appointed its next leader, at least for the time being. Just last night (Wednesday), the MLBPA appointed Deputy Executive Director Bruce Meyer as Interim Executive Director. according to a press release.

Meyer will continue to serve as the MLBPA's chief negotiator for the union's next agreement, which expires in December of this year.

Meyer previously worked for Weil, Gotshal & Manges, a leading New York law firm, and has frequently represented athletes' unions.

Meanwhile, Matt Nussbaum, the union's former general counsel, will take over as interim assistant executive director.

While a lot can happen in the next ten months, let's just say that this doesn't bode well for next winter and the season that follows.

