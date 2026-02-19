Phillip Danault doesn’t want to talk about the end of his time in L.A.

For several weeks now, Phillip Danault has been displaying something that no statistic can measure: the joy of playing. That enjoyment changes the perception of a player. It doesn't transform his style, but it amplifies his impact. In his case, it restores the value of the defensive center role, capable of influencing a game without necessarily filling up the score sheet.

In Montreal, his history with the Montreal Canadiens has never been ordinary. He has taken on the toughest assignments, faced the best opposing trios night after night, and neutralized star players. It wasn't always spectacular, and he was often underrated, but his importance to the team's balance was very real.

Today, he plays like a veteran who has nothing left to prove. Not because he gives less, but because he seems perfectly aligned with himself.

And when asked about his time in Los Angeles with the Los Angeles Kings, Phillip Danault was clear with the media: he didn't want to make waves about his role or reopen the debate.

He chose restraint, preferring to turn the page rather than comment on his role or certain decisions. True to form, he moves forward quietly, without controversy, letting his game speak for him.

Clearly, he was holding back from speaking out against his former bosses and the way he was used in his last games with the Kings.

The context around him is different in Montreal. It's more stable, more rooted. When a player regains personal balance, it's reflected on the ice: decisions become more instinctive and mistakes carry less weight. Danault gives the impression of playing with the calmness of those who know exactly what they're worth.

It is in this light that the message published by François Gagnon takes on its full meaning. The journalist pointed out in an article on the RDS website that Danault, with his family settled in and his enjoyment of the game restored, feels more at home than ever with the Habs. In a market like Montreal, that's no small thing.

With his family now settled and his renewed enjoyment of playing hockey, a pleasure without which it is very difficult for him to perform, Phillip Danault is more at home than ever with the #Habs. https://t.co/fP5oAIdRR8

— Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) February 19, 2026

The pressure is constant, every appearance is analyzed, and every dip in performance becomes a topic of discussion.

Danault will never be a 40-goal scorer, but he wins crucial faceoffs, closes out games, and allows his offensive teammates to breathe.

Hockey is a game of details, and those details are easier to execute when your mind is clear. His return may not be measured solely in points, but in stability, and in Montreal, that kind of balance always ends up making a difference.

Knowing that he took advantage of the Olympic break to settle his family into a new home means that he will also be able to focus fully on hockey going forward.

