Patrik Laine in Los Angeles to replace Kevin Fiala: a logical pairing

The Patrik Laine situation in Montreal is unclear. Can we agree on that?

Whether it's because of his performance, his injuries, or the situations surrounding him that aren't always clear, it's time for the Canadiens to move on.

Everyone is aware of this.

Of course, rumors are flying in his case. Ideally, the Canadiens would be able to trade him once the trade freeze is lifted (on February 23) and before the club's next game on February 26.

And on that note, a new club has publicly entered the race in recent days: the Kings.

A commentator from Finland (Antti Makinen) has specifically mentioned the California club. But regardless of who has mentioned it or not, it's a plausible scenario.

Why? Because the Kings are ranked 31st in the NHL in goals scored this season (142) and 29th in the NHL in power play efficiency. 16% is low…

Laine isn't a good fit in Montreal right now because the club needs to shore up its defense. But with the Kings, the needs are clearly a little different.

Remember that the Western Conference team recently lost Kevin Fiala, which changes the situation and makes the need to add offense even more urgent.

Yes, Artemi Panarin will help. That said, it will take more than that for the Kings to be dangerous… and the Russian was acquired to play with Fiala, not to replace him.

Even though Panarin and Laine have the same spot on the power play (Marco D'Amico pointed out on BPM Sports this week when discussing the Finn's future, which is a good point), I imagine Panarin can move around a bit on the PP, right?

The Kings may be looking for a center first, according to what we're hearing, but who knows how the market will really develop in the near future?

I'm not saying it has to happen. But Laine in Los Angeles, a club with room on the payroll, could be a nice little last-ditch gamble to energize a player and an offense that needs it. And Laine wouldn't cost L.A. much in terms of assets…

Remember that the Laine couple spent some time in California recently, but thatwas during the Olympic break. Maybe that doesn't mean anything either.

To be continued, then.

In quick succession

– Interesting.

The #CFMTL has just released season ticket packages for 4 or 5 games in the 2026 season. There is a 5-game package that includes the July 25 game against Inter Miami (and Lionel Messi, of course). This is a far cry from the prices two years ago. #Opportunity https://t.co/CJpgYtFAgy — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 19, 2026

— Charlie Stramel and the Wild's second center position. [Ratings]

– The guy wants to play.

You know that unless they have to amputate, Sid is raring to play that game. Dubai may have different feelings, but the captain will play if it is at all possible. https://t.co/Gi8GdSSK13 — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) February 19, 2026

— One to watch.

Our columnist @jnblanchetJDQ explains why he believes the Canadian women have a chance to win gold this afternoon https://t.co/1jeoMT5kYE

— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 19, 2026

– Read more.