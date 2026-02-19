Nick Suzuki credits Martin St-Louis for his goal against the Czech Republic

Yesterday, Canada had a narrow escape against the Czech Republic.

Nick Suzuki did what he does best: he stepped up at the end of the game to orchestrate a comeback for the Canadians. His goal forced overtime.

Rumor has it that Canada also tried to find a Canadian passport for Mr. Overtime, Cole Caufield. #Joke

Obviously, Suzuki's experience in the NHL since 2019 has allowed the center to help replace Sidney Crosby, who did not finish the game due to injury.

And in his bag of experience, there are obviously the teachings of Martin St-Louis.

In fact, after yesterday's game, Suzuki said that his goal came from applying something he learned from Martin St-Louis: applying pressure in the opposing zone during a line change on his team's bench.

He bought his club some time, and it paid off big time. Arpon Basu (The Athletic) reported.

While many people wondered if Suzuki would skip his turn in the quarterfinals (this wasn't the question in Quebec, but it was a theory that refused to die in Canada), the #10 took matters into his own hands.

And suddenly, his spot is no longer in jeopardy. As it should be.

In fact, even though Sam Bennett (who was sick yesterday) is expected to return to play, the health status of Sidney Crosby and/or Brad Marchand could mean that no one will have to go on the offensive for tomorrow's game.

This morning, on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie opened the door for Marchand (who is injured) to sit out and for Crosby to suit up… even if it means not playing as the 13th forward if he is unable to do so.

