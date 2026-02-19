NFL Network draft expert very confident about Canadian player

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah makes no secret of his enthusiasm: he is particularly optimistic about Canadian defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor.

With the 2026 National Football League draft approaching, his assessment is attracting the attention of observers.

In his first list of the top 50 prospects, Jeremiah ranks Mesidor 18th. In his two most recent mock drafts, he projects him to be selected 17th overall by the Detroit Lions and 20th overall by the Dallas Cowboys. These projections reflect a very high rating for the Ottawa native.

Playing for the Miami Hurricanes, Mesidor had a remarkable 2025 season: 60 tackles, including 15.5 for losses, 10.5 quarterback sacks, and four forced fumbles. Even in the national championship loss to Indiana, he recorded two sacks, confirming his impact in big games.

At six feet three inches and 280 pounds, he has the ability to play both inside and outside the defensive line. Jeremiah particularly praises his power, controlled violence in contact, and relentless motor. In his college career (West Virginia and then Miami), Mesidor started 52 games and racked up 33.5 sacks, numbers that speak for themselves.

The player will participate in the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, a crucial step in solidifying his position among the first-round picks.

The other Canadian being watched is Logan Taylor, an imposing offensive lineman for the Boston College Eagles. A versatile player, he played guard and blocker last season, allowing no sacks in 364 passing plays in 2024.

Although he is not ranked in Jeremiah's top 50, a strong performance at the combine could improve his stock. His size (6'7″, 305 lbs) and ability to play multiple positions are sought-after assets.

Interestingly, Mesidor and Taylor also occupy the top two spots in the CFL Scouting Bureau's winter rankings for the Canadian draft. However, their ambitions clearly seem to be focused on the NFL.

With the draft just a few weeks away, the attention Mesidor is receiving confirms that Canadian talent continues to carve out an enviable place for itself on the international stage.

