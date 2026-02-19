Need for a right-handed defenseman: David Savard “would like to get a call” from the Canadiens

David Savard served as a mentor with the Canadiens from 2021 to 2025. And he never complained about playing for a club that had chosen to rebuild.

It's important to remember that in 2021, the Quebec native signed with Montreal to play for a Stanley Cup finalist. Dominique Ducharme and Marc Bergevin were in town.

We know that things changed quickly. Really quickly, in fact.

But despite everything, he took great pleasure in playing for the Habs and helping young players develop. He took his role seriously and never wanted to leave.

That made all the difference for the Habs.

Even though it was time for him to retire last year, we can all agree that the guy must miss hockey. It was his life's work at the professional level, and he was appreciated in the Canadiens' locker room.

On this subject, the defenseman said to Jean-Charles Lajoie, during an interview with the TVA Sports host, that he missed playoff games like the ones awaiting the Habs in the coming weeks.

But what if it went further?

When the former defenseman was asked about the Habs' needs and the potential idea of adding a right-handed defenseman who blocks shots, Savard said this:

I would definitely like to get a call. – David Savard

He added that he would like to be that shot-blocking defenseman (his body is better now that he's no longer playing) to help the Canadiens in this new playoff race.

But he said it with a little smile, suggesting that he was joking.

I believe that there is (often) some truth in every joke. But I also believe that if he were really planning his return, he surely wouldn't announce it on TV before it was official, so to speak.

Savard (who would need time in Brossard without Monty's goalie stock to prepare for a comeback) will surely remain retired, even if he really wants to play.

