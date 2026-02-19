MLB in brief: Chris Bassitt on the salary cap | Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the 50/50 club
Chris Bassitt on the salary cap
That doesn't solve anything, according to him.
https://twitter.com/nypostsports/status/2024277055458648510
Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the 50/50 club
He wants to join it.
https://twitter.com/ChrisKirschner/status/2024489056449486931
More uniforms in Detroit
Do you like it?
https://twitter.com/Brandon_N_Wile/status/2024500448556621992
Ryan McMahon at shortstop?
The club wants to know if he can fill in at the #6 position.
https://twitter.com/TalkinYanks/status/2024204715097993628
Spring training schedule
Which Blue Jays games will be televised?
https://twitter.com/SportsnetPR/status/2024491720985964821
Leo Jimenez needs to step up
Ben Cowles is pushing him from behind.
https://twitter.com/KeeganMatheson/status/2024249657522557079
Created by humans, assisted by AI.