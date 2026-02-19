“Juraj Slafkovsky only talks about Montreal.”

That Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Macklin Celebrini are dominating at the Olympics is no big surprise.

That Juraj Slafkovsky is dominating at 21 years old is a bigger surprise. Yes, he dominated four years ago, but the NHL players weren't there. Over the next 72 hours, the Slovakian could help his country win a second Olympic medal in as many Games.

He's incredible, and I can't wait to see him finish the season in Montreal. In fact, he's so proud to be a Canadiens player that he talks about nothing but Montreal to his assistant coach with Slovakia, Todd Woodcroft.

assistant coach Todd Woodcroft on Slafkovsky: “He's thirsty for knowledge and so hungry to get better. If I'm a Canadiens fan, I'd be thrilled because not only is he a great player, but he's a really good kid. All he talks about is Montreal with me. He knows I went to McGill…” — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 19, 2026

Woodcroft, who studied at McGill, says Slaf always wants to learn and get better. He had nothing but good things to say about him. The assistant coach describes him as a really good player, but also a good guy. The CH protégé has been saying it since the start of the tournament: he knows that his teammates with the CH are mostly rooting for Team Canada, but he hopes they'll take the time to watch Slovakia's games and root for them from time to time.

The games aren't over yet. Canada has to win its semifinal game (tomorrow morning at 10:40 a.m. Quebec time) against Finland, and Slafkovsky and his country have to beat the powerful Americans, but imagine a final between Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky…

The CH would be assured of a happy player when he returns from the Games. There's Oliver Kapanen, who still has a chance to win gold himself.

Juraj is currently the fifth-highest scorer in the Olympics, behind McDavid, Celebrini, Lucas Raymond (eliminated), and Martin Necas (eliminated), with seven points. He has a chance to finish in the top three, then.

If he wants to reach the final and secure at least a silver medal, he will have to be the Slovaks' best player tomorrow. Martin Fehérváry, who is happy to have him in his club, and the whole country are counting on him.

