It’s now confirmed for 35-year-old veteran tackle Lane Johnson.

The uncertainty hanging over Philadelphia has just been lifted.

Lane Johnson, the Eagles' star right tackle, has officially confirmed to ESPN that he will be returning for a 14th season in the NFL. At 35, the athlete did not want to end his Hall of Fame career on a sour note, having missed the last seven games of the regular season and the playoff game against the 49ers due to a foot injury.

Johnson's importance to the organization goes beyond mere statistics. His absence at the end of the 2025 season proved fatal: with him, the Eagles posted an 8-2 record, compared to a mediocre 3-5 when he was sidelined. Historically, Philadelphia has a 94-41-1 record with Johnson in the lineup, proving that he is the true anchor of this offense. To break the news to his fans, the veteran posted a symbolic photo of himself coming out of the tunnel, confirming that he still has the fire despite the physical setbacks of the past year.

A vital anchor for the 2026 offensive transition

Lane Johnson's return comes at a pivotal moment for the Birds. The team is undergoing a major restructuring of its coaching staff. Following the departure of the iconic Jeff Stoutland, former Viking Chris Kuper will now lead the offensive line. The stability provided by a leader like Johnson will be an invaluable asset in facilitating this technical transition. In addition, the arrival of Sean Mannion as offensive coordinator signals a significant tactical shift. The offensive system is expected to draw more inspiration from the schemes of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, moving away from the concepts used by Nick Sirianni over the past five years. In this context of philosophical change, the perimeter protection provided by Johnson will be key in allowing the quarterback to adapt smoothly to these new demands.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.