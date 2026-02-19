Is the Chicago Bears team moving?

The future of the Chicago Bears has just taken an unexpected and historic turn.

On Thursday, Indiana lawmakers took a crucial step forward by unanimously approving (24-0) an amendment to SB 27. This legislative decision officially opens the door to the construction of a state-of-the-art indoor stadium in Hammond, in northwestern Indiana, marking a potential break with the state of Illinois.

The project calls for the creation of the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority, an entity that would have the power to issue bonds and acquire the necessary land around Wolf Lake. This strategic site, located just 25 minutes from the current Soldier Field, would provide the famous franchise with a world-class home capable of attracting visitors from around the world.In an official statement, the Bears praised the leadership of the Indiana authorities, calling this development “the most significant to date” in their planning.

This announcement comes as a bombshell in Chicago. For months, the team has been trying to negotiate with Illinois for a project in Arlington Heights, requesting $850 million in public funds for infrastructure, among other things. However, the surprise cancellation of a hearing in the Illinois House on Thursday morning seems to have precipitated this rapprochement with the neighboring state.

Diplomatic tensions between Illinois and Indiana

Illinois' reaction was swift. The office of Governor J.B. Pritzker said it was “surprised” by the Bears' statement, emphasizing that Illinois was ready to move forward with negotiations before the team suddenly requested a pause. This shift toward Indiana is seen by many as aggressive negotiating leverage or a sign of a definitive break.

Although the Bears' lease at Soldier Field expires in 2033, the urgency to own their own stadium, with a retractable roof and autonomous commercial management, is central to their strategy. If Hammond's plan comes to fruition, it would be one of the shortest but most symbolic moves in NFL history, crossing a state line to secure the franchise's financial future.

