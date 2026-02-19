Hockey: Quebec “would have a good team” at the Olympic Games

Disclaimer: The following text is a treat for the sovereignists among our readers.

Why do I say that? Because Quebec, despite having no male hockey players on Team Canada, is doing very well at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan.

Right now, if Quebec were its own country, it would be among the most colorful in terms of medals, ahead of Canada. Really? The province has nothing to envy anyone, both on the playing field and in front of and behind the screens.

Many people are rightly praising our athletes for their outstanding performances at the Olympics. This event is also a great opportunity to see and hear TV content led by local people. There is talent in Quebec, both in front of and behind the camera. Bravo! — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 19, 2026

If we want to see a Quebecer back on the Canadian team soon, it will have to come from the provincial government and the budget it allocates to the province's development program.

In fact, QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini, who was visiting Chicoutimi today, made a heartfelt plea to the government.

While visiting Chicoutimi, the commissioner of the #QMJHL argued that the government must not forget to invest in sports infrastructure. Saguenay and its Vézina Center, built in 1947, know something about this. https://t.co/ttQGUnNUUI — Jonathan Hudon (@johudon) February 19, 2026

There may not be any Quebecers representing Canada at the Olympics, but hockey players from La Belle Province have nothing to envy other provinces.

Because if we put together a team made up entirely of Quebecers, it would be logical to believe that it could compete with just about any other country, even the United States, even Canada… In any case, Alexandre Carrier believes that his province would have a good team. This was reported in an article by TVA SportsTVA Sports.

This is what a Quebec team in Milan would have looked like https://t.co/qoOMzR18xQ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 19, 2026

And I agree 100%. Here is a hypothetical lineup if Team Quebec were to participate in the Olympics:

Jonathan Huberdeau-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Jonathan Marchessault

Alexis Lafrenière-Yanni Gourde-David Perron

Zachary Bolduc-Phillip Danault-Jonathan Drouin

Anthony Mantha-Nicolas Roy-Mavrik Bourque

A deep offense with a mix of raw talent, big physical guys, and good two-way players. The only thing missing: a true superstar.

Mike Matheson-Kris Letang

Thomas Chabot-Alex Carrier

Samuel Girard-Jeremy Lauzon

A well-balanced defense, but perhaps not physical enough ?

Samuel Montembeault-Devon Levi

Monty rises to the occasion and would clearly be the team's number one goalie. Unless Marc-André Fleury comes out of retirement…

If we compared this club to the nations participating in the 2026 Olympics in Milan, we would see that Team Quebec would have a good chance of winning a medal.

This club would undoubtedly beat France and Italy, and should beat Latvia, Germany, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Denmark. And as for the “big four” of Sweden, Canada, the United States, and Finland, it would definitely be able to compete with them!

If the Czech Republic can take Canada into overtime, Quebec, which has more depth, could do the same. In any case, Alex Carrier (TVA SportsTVA Sports) believes that a Quebec team would block shots en masse.

