Eric Lauer: frustration with his role in 2026

In 2025, Eric Lauer was important to the Blue Jays. He proved that a good team needs depth on the mound to have a successful season.

It's not complicated: at times, he was the Blue Jays' best starter last year.

However, as soon as the club had difficult decisions to make, it was Lauer who took the hit. He was the one sent to the bullpen because he wasn't a star.

He has always accepted his role.

And for 2026, when everyone assumed he would return to the bullpen, he spoke publicly to say that he is not exactly happy with how he is being used.

In an interview with Gregor Chisholm (Toronto Star), the pitcher said he expected to be a full-time starter in 2026 and feels some frustration with the situation, which has changed since his discussions with Toronto management.

Eric Lauer says it's “frustrating” that he's not locked into a rotation spot here in 2026 based on some things he was told by the Blue Jays last season. He also goes on to say he's “not mad about that” because of the pieces they added to upgrade. (via @GregorChisholm) pic.twitter.com/MDyrJk9bah — Damon (@Damon98_) February 19, 2026

Note: Lauer isn't upset that the club has good guys in the rotation. Let's be clear about that.

Currently, Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce, and Jose Berrios are lined up to start the season in the rotation. Shane Bieber, who is getting better, is also in the mix, although he will start the season late.

John Schneider with an update on Shane Bieber, just now on @OverDrive1050: “Biebs isn't that far behind. Biebs is feeling good. He's out to [throwing at] 120 feet. Hopefully in the next week to two weeks, he's getting off the mound and starting his progression.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 19, 2026

What upsets Lauer is that he claims he was told certain things last year. The departures of Chris Bassitt (Baltimore) and Max Scherzer (free agent), in addition to comments made by his bosses, opened doors for him.

But in the end, no.

Obviously, Lauer will do his best, and he undoubtedly knows that the inevitable injuries will likely open a door for him at some point. But right now, he's upset.

Even if he gets the start on Saturday (in the club's first preseason game), that doesn't mean that, as if by magic, a door will open for him at the start of the season.

LHP Eric Lauer will start the #BlueJays‘ first spring game on Saturday vs Phillies. RHP Fernando Perez goes Game 2 @ Red Sox. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) February 19, 2026

Let's also remember that in recent weeks, he lost his arbitration case against the Blue Jays. It was an important case because the Blue Jays offered him less money than he made in his last year in the majors before leaving for Asia. That had never happened before.

He will earn $4.4 million instead of $5.75 million. Is that part of the source of his frustration?

