Arber Xhekaj: “Teams will call the CH ahead of the deadline.”

The Montreal Canadiens are no longer a team in rebuilding mode. They are among the top teams. They are looking toward the top of the standings. And internally, they are starting to think in terms of the playoffs… and even a little further ahead. It is in this context that Arber Xhekaj's situation becomes interesting.

His ice time has decreased recently. Not drastically. Not to the point of causing an uproar. But enough to raise questions. When a defenseman goes from a stable role to more limited use, it means there's a reason behind it.

And it hasn't gone unnoticed.

In his column, Stu Cowan (Montreal Gazette) rightly brought the subject back to the table. He pointed out that Xhekaj can become a restricted free agent on July 1. This detail changes the dynamic. Because when a player is approaching a new contract, every decision becomes strategic.

My column on the Canadiens facing a difficult decision with defenseman Arber Xhekaj, who has seen his ice time reduced and can become a restricted free agent on July 1 #Habs: https://t.co/54MUkRMmTd

— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 19, 2026

Is the decrease in minutes a message from the coach? Is it simply a matter of matchup depending on the opponent? Or is the Canadiens evaluating his place in the long-term core? These decisions raise several questions about the actual role they want to give him within the team.

For several years now, there has been speculation about whether Martin St-Louis really likes the type of player Xhekaj is.

One thing is certain: Montreal wants to win soon. The club is no longer in infinite patience mode. The young players have progressed, the group is structured, and the goal is clear. With that in mind, management must decide whether Xhekaj is one of the players who will help them take that final step. His profile is unique. He brings toughness, an intimidating presence, and contagious energy. In the playoffs, this type of player can become a major asset. Opponents notice him. Fans love him.

But today's NHL is fast-paced. Defensemen must be able to get the puck moving quickly, handle it under pressure, and be reliable in all situations. When games get tight, coaches shorten the bench. Playing time must be earned.

With his future RFA status, the Canadiens will have to choose: a medium-term commitment or a shorter deal to maintain flexibility? Because if Montreal wants to remain aggressive in the coming years and perhaps add an important piece, every dollar will count.

And if we read between the lines of Stu Cowan's tweet, the message is clear: the Canadiens are now making decisions like an aspiring club. And that, in itself, changes everything.

