Another Quebec native announces his retirement from the CFL

After representing the Calgary Stampeders for more than ten years, Quebec center back William Langlais announced his retirement on Wednesday, turning an important page in his career in the Canadian Football League.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”> Canadian Football League .

In an emotional statement, Langlais explained that his body was telling him it was time to move on, while affirming that his mind was at peace with the decision. He thanked the city of Calgary, the Stampeders organization, and the many staff members who had been part of his journey, from executives to equipment managers. The veteran also expressed his gratitude to his coaches, including John Hufnagel, who gave him his first opportunity, as well as Dave Dickenson andentity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Dave Dickenson and Mark Kilam, highlighting their support and leadership over the years.

Selected in the third round of the 2015 draft, Langlais has established himself as a key player behind the scenes, both as a center back and on special teams. In 144 regular season and playoff games, he has accumulated 60 tackles on special teams, in addition to scoring a touchdown on a blocked punt and two offensive touchdowns.

His work as a blocker contributed to the success of several running backs, three of whom led the league in rushing yards during his career. In the playoffs, he played in 12 games and was part of the 2018 Grey Cup championship team, a highlight for the organization and for him personally.

A native of Gatineau (Hull sector), Langlais spent his entire professional career in Calgary, a rarity in modern football. General manager and head coach Dave Dickenson praised his team spirit, fighting spirit, and constant commitment to the team.

Beyond the honors and victories, William Langlais leaves behind the image of a respected player, appreciated by his teammates and deeply attached to his organization. His retirement marks the end of an era for the Stampeders, but also opens the door to a new chapter for a player who has embodied consistency and dedication for more than a decade.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.