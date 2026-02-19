Adam Auclair ends his CFL career

It's the end of an era for Quebec football.

At just 29 years old, Beauce-born linebacker Adam Auclair, has officially announced that he is ending his professional career after five seasons in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The athlete shared the news on social media, explaining that although it was a difficult decision, it was motivated by family priorities.

“This is a decision that is far from easy to make, but it is the best one for me and my family,” the Notre-Dame-de-Pins native said on his Facebook page. After several months of reflection, he is leaving the field with a sense of accomplishment, having made his mark on every team with his strength and intelligence on the field.

Auclair's career in the CFL has been exemplary. Drafted in the first round (6th overall) in 2020 by the Ottawa Redblacks, he spent three seasons there before heading west to join the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He ended his career last year with the BC Lions, playing in 10 games. In 67 professional games, he racked up impressive statistics: 157 defensive tackles, 52 special teams tackles, three sacks, and four interceptions.

A legacy marked by excellence with the Rouge et Or Before shining in the CFL, Adam Auclair was one of the most dominant figures in Canadian university football. A pillar of the Laval University Rouge et Or defense, he lifted the prestigious Vanier Cup twice. His time in Quebec City cemented his reputation as an elite player, capable of changing the course of a game on his own.

His retirement leaves a void in the Lions' defensive unit, but Auclair leaves the sport with a track record that few athletes can boast. For the Beauce region and the Quebec football community, he will remain a model of determination and success, proving that local talent can flourish at the highest national level.

